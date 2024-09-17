Iraklio to host Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

Iraklio will host the 8th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum next May, as the organizers of the East Mediterranean’s most important cruise conference, with the support of the Region of Crete and the Iraklio Port Authority and in collaboration with local authorities, prepare to bring this Confex event to the country’s largest island for the first time.

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum (PSTF) 2025 will be held at the Creta Maris Resort Hotel, located in close proximity to Crete’s capital. Iraklio port is expected to see a 20% increase in cruise passenger numbers this year, with an equally busy season expected in 2025.

With Piraeus, Santorini and Mykonos accounting for nearly 60% of all cruise activity in Greece, and many destinations in the Mediterranean calling for – and some already adopting – measures to limit overtourism at popular destinations, the PSTF 2025 theme, “The Med: A Compelling Need for New Marquee Ports & Destinations,” couldn’t be more topical. The event will bring global cruise industry decision-makers and industry organizations like Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and MedCruise in touch with the East Med’s stakeholders, to explore solutions and create new exciting itineraries going forward.

Alleviating pressure on overcrowded ports of call, exploring the potential of lesser-known and visited destinations for inclusion in cruise itineraries, and fostering dialogue on sustainable tourism practices are among the key themes to be tabled at the forum and discussed with cruise executives who have extensive knowledge and operational know-how of the Mediterranean. “Topics to be discussed during the two-day conference will include sustainability, marketing and tourism product delivery, guest immersion and satisfaction, overcrowding, new destination entries, port infrastructure, green initiatives and solutions, effective berth allocation solutions, and daily caps on arrivals,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions.

In parallel to thought-provoking panel discussions, the exhibition will feature and promote new and emerging cruise destinations, ports and related infrastructure, cruise companies, travel agencies, tourism consultants and cruise ship suppliers, among others. The event’s exhibition floor will serve as the platform for the region’s destinations and stakeholders to meet with itinerary and excursion planners.