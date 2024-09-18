Strong demand for 10-year Greek government bond reissue

Strong demand was recorded for the reissue of a 10-year Greek government bond on Wednesday, with bids reaching 3.7 times the target amount of 250 million euros.

The bond’s yield fell to 3.11%, down from 3.56% in the previous auction held in June.

Specifically, bids for the 10-year bond, maturing on June 15, 2034, with a 3.375% coupon, totaled 924 million euros.

The Greek state will ultimately raise 250 million euros from this reissuance.

The purpose of the reissue is to meet investor demand and support the functioning of the secondary bond market. The settlement date is set for September 25, 2024. [AMNA]