Agricultural production on steady downward course

Greek agricultural production has been shrinking 0.3% per year for the last 30 years, according to research organization Dianeosis.

Exports have risen in recent years, but agricultural productivity remains constrained by structural issues – a small number of aging, low-educated farmers.

In 2023, the total value of agricultural production was almost €12.9 billion, down 3% compared to 2022. However, in real terms, the change reached -16.1% – a result of Storm Daniel.

Total agricultural production, together with agricultural services as well as non-separable secondary activities, exceeded €14 billion in 2023 – a decrease of 1.4% compared to 2022. In terms of gross added value, the agricultural sector contributed €7 billion to GDP in 2023.

“If we isolate the evolution of its gross added value from price changes, then it decreased in 2023 by more than 25%, to the lowest level ever recorded in Greece,” the study concluded.