Ten-year bond reopening 3.7 times oversubscribed

High demand was recorded for the reissue of a 10-year Greek government bond on Wednesday, with bids that were 3.7 times higher than the asked sum of 250 million euros.

The yield of the bond fell to 3.11%, compared to 3.56% during the previous auction in June.

The bids submitted for the 10-year bond maturing on June 15, 2034 with a coupon of 3.375% amounted to €924 million.

The purpose of the reissuance is to meet investment demand and facilitate the functioning of the secondary bond market. The settlement date is September 25.