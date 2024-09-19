ECONOMY

Nationwide strike in November

[AP/Thanassis Stavrakis]

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants Union (ADEDY) have announced plans for nationwide strikes in November in response to ongoing economic challenges.

GSEE is considering a 24-hour strike to address issues such as inflation, the housing crisis and collective labor agreements, which it argues are burdening the wage-earning population. The exact date for this strike will be determined in a forthcoming plenary session of its board of directors.

Meanwhile, ADEDY has decided to proceed with a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, November 13.

The organization has criticized the government’s economic policies, accusing them of exacerbating poverty and hardship for workers.

 
