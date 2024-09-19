Nationwide strike in November

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants Union (ADEDY) have announced plans for nationwide strikes in November in response to ongoing economic challenges.

GSEE is considering a 24-hour strike to address issues such as inflation, the housing crisis and collective labor agreements, which it argues are burdening the wage-earning population. The exact date for this strike will be determined in a forthcoming plenary session of its board of directors.

Meanwhile, ADEDY has decided to proceed with a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, November 13.

The organization has criticized the government’s economic policies, accusing them of exacerbating poverty and hardship for workers.