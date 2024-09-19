Gulf Air announces agreement with SKY Express

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced a new special prorate agreement (SPA) with SKY Express, the multi-awarded Greek airline.

This one-way SPA allows Gulf Air passengers to seamlessly connect onto SKY Express flights, opening up new travel opportunities to a large destination network in Greece and beyond, as Gulf Air passengers can fly and connect through Athens to 32 destinations across Greece.

Under this agreement, passengers traveling from Europe – via key hubs like Rome, Milan, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt and London – can enjoy seamless connections with a single ticket from their city of departure through Athens to Bahrain, and onward to Gulf Air’s extensive network.