ECONOMY

Kefalogianni, Gerapetritis discuss tourism diplomacy

Kefalogianni, Gerapetritis discuss tourism diplomacy
File photo.[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni met with Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Tuesday to discuss tourism diplomacy.

They explored ways to strengthen collaboration between their ministries and how Greece’s diplomatic and consular authorities could assist the local Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) offices abroad.

They also discussed the potential deployment of specialized personnel from the Ministry of Tourism and GNTO in countries where the organization lacks offices, to enhance tourism diplomacy efforts.

Additionally, they considered improving visa issuance procedures to expedite processing times.

Economy Tourism

