Eurobank completes pricing of Green Senior Preferred Notes

Eurobank announced on Wednesday it had successfully completed the pricing of 850-million-euro Green Senior Preferred Notes.

The notes are expected to be assigned an investment grade rating of Baa2 from Moody’s, following the bank’s recent upgrade to investment grade from the same agency.

The inaugural green issuance demonstrates Eurobank’s strong commitment to the sustainability agenda and its dedication to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The proceeds of the issuance will be used to finance or refinance a portfolio of Green Eligible Projects selected in accordance with the use of proceeds criteria and a selection process as described in Eurobank’s Green Bond Framework.