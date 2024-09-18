ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Quiet day in anticipation of Fed news

The Greek stock market was awaiting the evening verdict of the US Fed on interest rates – which proved bold enough with a 50-basis point cut – so while Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue proved subdued enough, Thursday’s will likely be more vibrant.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,419.50 points, shedding 0.72% from Tuesday’s 1,429.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.77%, ending at 3,439.32 points.

The banks index declined 0.90%, as Piraeus conceded 1.74%, National fell 1.69% and Alpha eased 0.19%, though Eurobank rose 0.08%.

The fire that broke out at the Motor Oil refinery near Corinth on Tuesday evening inflicted losses on the company’s stock that amounted to 1.39% on Wednesday. Metlen was down 1.66% and Titan Cement lost 1.37%, whereas Cenergy Holdings improved 0.61%.

In total 24 stocks reported gains, 64 showed losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 68.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €98.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.75% to close at 182.71 points. 

Stocks

