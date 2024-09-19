Uneven rise in tourism-related business turnover

Turnover in accommodation and food service businesses in July saw a 5.2% yearly increase, but mostly attributed to inflation, while in popular destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini, a decrease in the relative turnover was recorded for another month.

On the other hand, there are areas that saw a large increase in tourism, such as Lesvos (pictured), attributed to the increase in tourists from Turkey due to the granting of the express visa.

According to the data announced on Wednesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the turnover of accommodation service companies reached 1.79 billion euros in July 2024 compared to €1.70 billion in July 2023.