Great scope for payments to professionals via IRIS

The number of professionals who are connected to the IRIS service in order to accept direct payments from their clients has increased to 550,000, but only 84,700, or 15.4% of them, have made at least one transaction.

In contrast, money transfers through IRIS are much more widespread, as from the 3.1 million citizens who have activated the service, active users reach 61%. This trend confirms the great scope for more extensive use of the IRIS P2B service as well, which allows the self-employed to accept payments from clients in real time.

The service is activated via web or mobile banking and ensures payments with a lower commission than with cards.