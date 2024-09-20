ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus not yet a winter tourism spot

Cyprus not yet a winter tourism spot
Dorita Yiannakou

Cyprus is having a tough time improving its winter tourism, even though more visitors are coming and spending more money. The island’s tourism officials are finding it hard to put together a successful plan to attract visitors during the colder months.

Cyprus saw a rise in winter tourists only recently, with arrivals increasing from 654,000 last year to 698,000 this year. Tourism revenue also went up from 295.1 million euros to €354 million. This growth is partly due to more flights being available, especially from Israel, despite ongoing regional issues.

However, the tourism sector is facing significant challenges. There’s been a dramatic drop in flight availability from important European markets like France (down 74%), Denmark (67%), and Sweden (36%). This reduction is making it harder for Cyprus to attract visitors from these countries.

Chrisemily Psilogeni, head of the Cyprus Tourism Businesses Association, said the country needs a better plan to develop its winter tourism. She argued that current efforts are clearly not enough, as Cyprus is not included in many major winter tourism programs.

Travel Cyprus Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus hits record high in August arrivals
TOURISM

Cyprus hits record high in August arrivals

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus exceed 1.65 million in first half of 2024
ECONOMY

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus exceed 1.65 million in first half of 2024

Summer gets quite pricier in Cyprus
INFLATION

Summer gets quite pricier in Cyprus

Cyprus announces increase in tourism budget
ECONOMY

Cyprus announces increase in tourism budget

Strong demand for air travel to Cyprus
CYPRUS

Strong demand for air travel to Cyprus

Cyprus banks doubt tourism expectations
TOURISM

Cyprus banks doubt tourism expectations