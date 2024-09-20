Cyprus not yet a winter tourism spot

Cyprus is having a tough time improving its winter tourism, even though more visitors are coming and spending more money. The island’s tourism officials are finding it hard to put together a successful plan to attract visitors during the colder months.

Cyprus saw a rise in winter tourists only recently, with arrivals increasing from 654,000 last year to 698,000 this year. Tourism revenue also went up from 295.1 million euros to €354 million. This growth is partly due to more flights being available, especially from Israel, despite ongoing regional issues.

However, the tourism sector is facing significant challenges. There’s been a dramatic drop in flight availability from important European markets like France (down 74%), Denmark (67%), and Sweden (36%). This reduction is making it harder for Cyprus to attract visitors from these countries.

Chrisemily Psilogeni, head of the Cyprus Tourism Businesses Association, said the country needs a better plan to develop its winter tourism. She argued that current efforts are clearly not enough, as Cyprus is not included in many major winter tourism programs.