Attica promoted as a year-round destination

Attica Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias held a series of strategic meetings in Paris this week with international tourism and travel industry professionals and the media with the aim of promoting and consolidating the region’s position on the international tourist map for the benefit of sustainable development.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the International & French Travel Market (IFTM) tourism exhibition Top Resa 2024, where the region is participating as a co-exhibitor at the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) stand.

In his meeting with the international sales director of the Euronews media outlet, Sabine Troccaz, Hardalias discussed the promotion of Attica through various platforms (television, digital and social media), with the two sides reaching a strategic cooperation agreement until 2028.

In this context, the possibility of organizing a large campaign to promote Attica as a visitor destination throughout the year was considered.