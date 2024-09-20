ECONOMY

AmCham holds roundtable on tourism, realty investment

How to attract more foreign investment in tourism and property in Greece was the focus of a closed roundtable discussion held on Tuesday by the Tourism and Real Estate & Development Committees of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Greece’s ministries of Tourism and Development.

Titled “US Investments in the Greek Tourism and Real Estate Development Industries,” the discussion, held at the King George Hotel in central Athens, explored the challenges and opportunities in Greece’s tourism, hospitality services and real estate development sectors, with particular emphasis on foreign investments.

