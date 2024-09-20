ECONOMY

Two new sections added to Halkida-Psachna Bypass project in Evia

Two new sections added to Halkida-Psachna Bypass project in Evia
File photo.

Two additional sections of the Halkida and Psachna Bypass on the island of Evia, costing a total of 18.5 million euros, have been included in the project.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the contract covers the construction of the Psachna Bypass and the North-South Evia Connector.

The Psachna Bypass aims to enhance access to agricultural areas, industrial facilities and tourist destinations to the west and north of the road’s route.

The North-South Evia Connector is designed to alleviate congestion on the existing road network.

The contracts will proceed simultaneously with the main project contract and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Infrastructure minister highlights key projects
ECONOMY

Infrastructure minister highlights key projects

Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki

TAIPED signs Pylos Marina concession deal
ECONOMY

TAIPED signs Pylos Marina concession deal

Applications open for Kalypsi accommodation program in Athens
ECONOMY

Applications open for Kalypsi accommodation program in Athens

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki
ECONOMY

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece
ECONOMY

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece