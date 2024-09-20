Two new sections added to Halkida-Psachna Bypass project in Evia

Two additional sections of the Halkida and Psachna Bypass on the island of Evia, costing a total of 18.5 million euros, have been included in the project.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the contract covers the construction of the Psachna Bypass and the North-South Evia Connector.

The Psachna Bypass aims to enhance access to agricultural areas, industrial facilities and tourist destinations to the west and north of the road’s route.

The North-South Evia Connector is designed to alleviate congestion on the existing road network.

The contracts will proceed simultaneously with the main project contract and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.