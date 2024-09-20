ECONOMY TOURISM

Revenue from tourism down 4.2% in July

Revenue from tourism down 4.2% in July

Tourism receipts posted a 4.2% decline in July from the same month last year, even though arrivals increased by 4.1% year-on-year. 

According to the data the Bank of Greece released on Friday, travel receipts in July amounted to 4.031 billion euros, compared to €4.208 billion in July 2023.

However, tourism revenues for the January-July period were 5.6% higher compared to the first seven months of 2023, as they amounted to €10.95 billion, against €10.37 billion last year.

In the same period, the arrivals of non-resident travelers showed a remarkable increase of 11.2% from January-July 2023, pointing to another record year for the entire 2024.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni stated earlier this week that the projection for the entire year is for total revenues of €22 billion from tourism, comfortably beating last year’s all-time high takings of €20.6 billion.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Attica promoted as a year-round destination
ECONOMY

Attica promoted as a year-round destination

Uneven rise in tourism-related business turnover
GREEK ECONOMY

Uneven rise in tourism-related business turnover

AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property
INVESTMENTS

AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property

Kefalogianni, Gerapetritis discuss tourism diplomacy
ECONOMY

Kefalogianni, Gerapetritis discuss tourism diplomacy

Cruise industry warns of potential impact of fee
ECONOMY

Cruise industry warns of potential impact of fee

The paradox of Greece’s most popular destination
ANALYSIS

The paradox of Greece’s most popular destination