Alexandroupoli LNG Terminal to start operating on October 1

The commercial operation of the LNG Terminal at the Alexandroupoli FSRU in northern Greece will begin on October 1, Gastrade CEO Kostis Sifnaios announced, following a visit to the terminal with the ambassadors of EU member-states, as well as Switzerland and Norway.

The visit was organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Athens, as the member-state holding that rotating European Union presidency for the current six-month period.

Sifnaios noted that the start of commercial operations of the station was just days away and would mark the launch of a new chapter for Alexandroupoli and for Greece vis-a-vis their role on the energy map of Southeast and Central Europe.

It provides significant opportunities for diversifying their supply sources, especially after the recent five-year agreement with Venture Global LNG to grant access to 25% of the terminal’s capacity.

According to Gastrade, the ambassadors were briefed in detail on the operation of the terminal, its strategic targets, its geopolitical importance and the high safety and environmental standards to which it operates.

There was also a discussion on issues concerning the so-called Vertical Corridor that is part of the Alexandroupoli FSRU, which is of vital importance for boosting energy security in Central and Southeast Europe and reducing its dependence on Russian natural gas, providing an alternative source of supply via Greece to all countries up to Hungary.