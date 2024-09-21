JTI participates in SEV’s ‘Skills4Jobs’ program

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is participating in the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises’ (SEV) “Skills4Jobs for Electrical Automation Engineers” program.

This is the first time the program is being held in Thrace, hosted at SEKAP’s factory in Xanthi.

SEV’s “Skills4Jobs” aims to support local communities and economies by aligning education with labor market needs, while helping young people develop their skills. The program began on September 10 and runs for 148 hours, involving 15 young graduates from technical and technological education programs.