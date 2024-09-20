ATHEX: Mixed day with plenty of action

The rebalancing of the FTSE indexes injected fresh interest into the Greek stock market on Monday, with turnover rising and more than 90% of it concerning blue chips. The general picture on the board was mixed, with the main index and the large-caps dropping lower and the mid-caps rising. The market is now looking forward to Bank of Cyprus’ return to the Greek bourse this Monday and the sale of most of the state’s stake in National Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,425.19 points, shedding 0.22% from Thursday’s 1,428.39 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.42%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.24%, ending at 3,455.62 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.67%.

The banks index eased 0.51%, as National dropped 1.62%, Piraeus gave up 0.52% and Eurobank conceded 0.25%, though Alpha fetched 0.19%. EYDAP rose 2.666% and Motor Oil lost 2.61%. In total 45 stocks recorded gains, 49 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 209 million euros, up from Thursday’s €125.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.25% to close at 186.83 points.