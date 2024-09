The Public Debt Management Agency announced last Friday that it will auction 26-week treasury bills in book entry form to the amount of 500 million euros this Wednesday.



The issue will mature on March 28, 2025 and the settlement date is this Friday.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy