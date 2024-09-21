ECONOMY

Minister announces comprehensive overhaul for primary sector

[Thomas Peter/Reuters]

The government is attempting to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the primary sector and pressing ahead with infrastructure projects that the agricultural world has needed for many years, such as irrigation works, Rural Development and Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras told Parliament on Friday. 

“There is a huge need for the country to take advantage of every option provided under the financing tool relating to the Common Agricultural Policy strategic plan and to enter another era in order to support all people in the primary sector. Over the previous period, through the prioritization of all issues related to the primary sector, an overall reconstruction is being attempted, not only with the absorption of community funds but mainly with infrastructure projects, and with interventions related to the reduction of production costs, with policies for products that the country produces and which have a comparative advantage,” said Tsiaras. 

He noted that infrastructure projects which had not been carried out in previous years will finally be implemented, giving the primary sector the “opportunity to grow as it deserves.”

