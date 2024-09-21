PM: We will persist in battle for tax justice

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday welcomed a European Commission report showing that value-added tax evasion in Greece had already dropped by about half, in a post on social media.

“As it turns out, the incisive changes that some said ‘cannot be done in Greece,’ can in fact be done! This is proved in the European Commission’s latest CASE report on tax evasion, which notes that the public sector’s losses from VAT in our country are already down by 50% – at one of the fastest rates among the ‘27’ [EU member-states],” the prime minister said.

Measures such as linking cash registers with POS terminals, myDATA and electronic transactions were not only choices that made things easier for the state, businesses and citizens, but also radical changes that translated into capital for society, Mitsotakis said, adding: “The gains from this in 2022 alone are estimated at 3 billion euros!”

According to the PM, these figures give the government new impetus to persist in the difficult battle for tax justice. “A battle that is primarily for social justice, as the funds secured will be directed towards health, education, security and national defense; crucial sectors that concern us all,” he said.

“Life vindicates the initiatives that lead to a better life. We keep going!” the premier’s post concluded.