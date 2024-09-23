ECONOMY TAXATION

Rental earnings being probed

The auditing mechanism of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is homing in on undeclared income from short-term rentals, while also putting all betting companies operating in Greece in its crosshairs.

Through sophisticated cross-checking, the agencies of the tax administration will look for hotspots of tax evasion and immediately after that the auditors will take action to determine and impose the fines provided for by the tax legislation.

Despite the measures taken, illegal money continues to circulate widely in short-term rentals, while large discrepancies are found between bookings and declared income in rentals via Booking.com.

The cross-checking project will start immediately, with the help of the new digital unit, which also uses artificial intelligence. Property lease checks will use AI algorithms and applications, combining and cross-referencing all sources of tax and other data. Probes will focus on declared incomes, as the data declared in the tax returns will be cross-referenced with the data sent to AADE by short-term rental companies; also the living expenses, the assets, the bank accounts and any deposits abroad.

