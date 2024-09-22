ECONOMY

Cyprus’ DBRS outlook turns into ‘Positive’

Cyprus’ DBRS outlook turns into ‘Positive’

Morningstar DBRS announced last Friday it has affirmed the credit rating of the Republic of Cyprus at BBB (high) and raised its outlook from “Stable” to “Positive.”

The Canadian-based rating agency explained that the rating reflects the view that “public debt metrics are likely to continue to improve.”

“The general government debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from 99.3% in 2021 to 77.4% in 2023. Looking ahead, the European Commission forecasts general government debt to decline further to 65.4% of GDP in 2025 on the back of strong growth and fiscal surpluses. Growth is likely to continue to benefit from robust private consumption, rising service exports and strong construction investment,” it said.

It added that its rating is “supported by a stable political environment, the government’s sound fiscal and economic policies in recent years and a moderate interest burden. Furthermore, although governance indicators have weakened, Morningstar DBRS continues to view EU membership as an important anchor for institutional quality. On the other hand, the credit ratings of Cyprus remain constrained by the small size of its service-driven economy, rendering it vulnerable to external shocks.”

Cyprus Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bank of Cyprus plans to switch to Athens listing from London next month
ECONOMY

Bank of Cyprus plans to switch to Athens listing from London next month

Nicosia puts market foray off for now
CYPRUS

Nicosia puts market foray off for now

Cyprus bonds hold firm at €6.75 billion
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

Cyprus bonds hold firm at €6.75 billion

New war is a credit risk for Cyprus
MARKETS

New war is a credit risk for Cyprus

Cyprus hails two-notch rating upgrade by Moody’s
MARKETS

Cyprus hails two-notch rating upgrade by Moody’s

Cyprus dams at critically low levels
ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus dams at critically low levels