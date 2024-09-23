Greek rail workers to strike demanding safety reforms

Greek rail workers have called a strike for Thursday to protest the government’s failure to enhance safety following the Tempe railway disaster in February 2023.

In a statement, the unions of Hellenic Train, the Italian state-owned operator of Greece’s railways, said, “The tragic accident in Tempe, which claimed the lives of 57 innocent people, including 11 of our colleagues, highlighted the long-standing issues faced by railway workers and the state’s neglect of the railway system.”

Their demands include the immediate hiring of additional personnel, the implementation of the union’s safety proposals for passengers and workers, the replacement of outdated trains with modern ones comparable to European railways, training for drivers and technicians on all rolling stock, and continuous training for technicians and train attendants.

“Despite management’s assurances that safety would be their top priority, along with promises of immediate, medium-term, and long-term interventions, the problems persist, making it difficult for our colleagues to work efficiently and safely,” the statement concluded.