UAE ambassador highlights strengthening ties with Greece in trade, tourism and energy

UAE Ambassador to Greece Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri highlighted the strengthening of UAE-Greece relations in the fields of finance, tourism and culture during a press conference in Athens.

“The bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece are stronger than ever, based on a shared vision for growth and prosperity,” he said, adding that the UAE is keen to boost bilateral trade.

Al Dhaheri pointed to a 12% increase in Greek exports to the UAE and a 193% increase in UAE exports to Greece by 2023. He also highlighted a €200 million investment in artificial intelligence between the UAE’s Mubadala and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments, as well as a €3.2 billion renewable energy deal between Masdar and TERNA.

He reiterated the UAE’s interest in the Greece-Cyprus Great Sea Interconnector project and praised the growth of UAE tourism to Greece, supported by a new direct Air Arabia flight. Al Dhaheri also noted the strong Greek community in the UAE, with over 10,000 residents who “feel at home”.

Energy Tourism Trade

