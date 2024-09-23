Authorities conduct 9.059 labor inspections of hospitality companies, issue 8.11 mln euros in fines

Authorities conducted 9.059 labor inspections of hospitality companies between May and August 2024, issuing 8.11 million euros in fines.

Furthermore, 105 lawsuits were filed.

The food service sector had the most inspections (6.027) and the highest number of violations, with authorities issuing 1.917 fines amounting to 6.6 million euros.

Compared to the same period last year, the inspections were increased by 6.76%, while the total fines rose by 2.97%.