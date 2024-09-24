BoC back on ATHEX after seven years

Bank of Cyprus made its debut on the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, following the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange last Thursday.

After a hiatus of seven years, trading on the Athens Exchange of Bank of Cyprus shares started BOCHGR. The initial trading price on Athinon Avenue was set at 4.78 euros per share, matching the closing price on the Cyprus Stock Exchange last Friday. By closing it earned 4.60% to end up at €5, absorbing turnover of €2.3 million.

“This milestone represents another significant step for our group, now a strong financial services organization with a high-quality balance sheet, robust capital, liquidity and sustainable recurring profitability,” said Bank of Cyprus Chairman Takis Arapoglou.

In a written statement, he emphasized that the board believes the listing will boost liquidity and expand the group’s visibility to a broader investor base, benefiting both shareholders and the organization.

“We look forward to working with more investors as a result of the listing on the Athens Stock Exchange,” he added.