ECONOMY BUSINESS

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years
PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

Bank of Cyprus made its debut on the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, following the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange last Thursday.

After a hiatus of seven years, trading on the Athens Exchange of Bank of Cyprus shares started BOCHGR. The initial trading price on Athinon Avenue was set at 4.78 euros per share, matching the closing price on the Cyprus Stock Exchange last Friday. By closing it earned 4.60% to end up at €5, absorbing turnover of €2.3 million.

“This milestone represents another significant step for our group, now a strong financial services organization with a high-quality balance sheet, robust capital, liquidity and sustainable recurring profitability,” said Bank of Cyprus Chairman Takis Arapoglou. 

In a written statement, he emphasized that the board believes the listing will boost liquidity and expand the group’s visibility to a broader investor base, benefiting both shareholders and the organization. 

“We look forward to working with more investors as a result of the listing on the Athens Stock Exchange,” he added.

Cyprus Banking Stocks Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BoC stakes about to go up for grabs
CYPRUS

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs

State to sell new NBG stake
PRIVATIZATION

State to sell new NBG stake

Upward revision for Eurobank
BUSINESS

Upward revision for Eurobank

Agreement to establish fifth Greek banking pillar
ECONOMY

Agreement to establish fifth Greek banking pillar

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31
ECONOMY

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years
BANKS

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years