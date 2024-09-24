ECONOMY

New rail projects worth €1 bln in northern Greece

New rail projects worth €1 bln in northern Greece
[InTime News]

A number of crucial rail projects that will change the transport map in northern Greece are coming into the implementation phase as ERGOSE proceeds with work to upgrade 370 kilometers of railway tracks.

Based on ERGOSE’s plan, the work will allow Greece to take advantage of European rail networks, creating an opportunity for economic growth and making northern Greece and its ports a transport hub that links Asia, the Balkans and Europe in the years to come.

ERGOSE CEO Christos Paleos, speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, commented that the completion of these projects “meets the goal of improving and expanding the main rail network with improvements in safety, an increase in the railway’s reliability and attracting more transport jobs as its key criteria.”

He said the projects are of “vital importance” and will “change the landscape of passenger and goods transport in our country and provide the required developmental boost to both the economy and local communities.”

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Attiki Odos concessionaire to take over from October
ECONOMY

Attiki Odos concessionaire to take over from October

Greek rail workers to strike demanding safety reforms
ECONOMY

Greek rail workers to strike demanding safety reforms

Two new sections added to Halkida-Psachna Bypass project in Evia
ECONOMY

Two new sections added to Halkida-Psachna Bypass project in Evia

Emirates to introduce premium economy class on New York-Athens route
ECONOMY

Emirates to introduce premium economy class on New York-Athens route

Gulf Air announces agreement with SKY Express
ECONOMY

Gulf Air announces agreement with SKY Express

Passenger traffic in Greek airports increase
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic in Greek airports increase