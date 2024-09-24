New rail projects worth €1 bln in northern Greece

A number of crucial rail projects that will change the transport map in northern Greece are coming into the implementation phase as ERGOSE proceeds with work to upgrade 370 kilometers of railway tracks.

Based on ERGOSE’s plan, the work will allow Greece to take advantage of European rail networks, creating an opportunity for economic growth and making northern Greece and its ports a transport hub that links Asia, the Balkans and Europe in the years to come.

ERGOSE CEO Christos Paleos, speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, commented that the completion of these projects “meets the goal of improving and expanding the main rail network with improvements in safety, an increase in the railway’s reliability and attracting more transport jobs as its key criteria.”

He said the projects are of “vital importance” and will “change the landscape of passenger and goods transport in our country and provide the required developmental boost to both the economy and local communities.”