ECONOMY

European Union Solidarity Fund mobilized

European Union Solidarity Fund mobilized
[Yves Herman/Reuters]

The European Union has decided to mobilize the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide assistance to Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Greece and France, relating to six natural disasters that occurred in 2023.

The assistance, totaling 1.03 billion euros, will come from the EU’s 2024 budget, including €101.53 million to provide further assistance to Greece to floods caused by Storm Daniel in multiple locations in Central Greece, particularly in the Thessaly region, in September last year.

The amount of €25.38 million will be an advance payment.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fines for poor cybersecurity
GREEK ECONOMY

Fines for poor cybersecurity

Increased labor inspections in hospitality sector lead to over €8 mln in fines
ECONOMY

Increased labor inspections in hospitality sector lead to over €8 mln in fines

Greece looks good to UK’s rich
TAXATION

Greece looks good to UK’s rich

Current account surplus decreases in July
ECONOMY

Current account surplus decreases in July

Alexandroupoli LNG Terminal to start operating on October 1
ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli LNG Terminal to start operating on October 1

JTI participates in SEV’s ‘Skills4Jobs’ program
ECONOMY

JTI participates in SEV’s ‘Skills4Jobs’ program