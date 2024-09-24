European Union Solidarity Fund mobilized

The European Union has decided to mobilize the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide assistance to Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Greece and France, relating to six natural disasters that occurred in 2023.

The assistance, totaling 1.03 billion euros, will come from the EU’s 2024 budget, including €101.53 million to provide further assistance to Greece to floods caused by Storm Daniel in multiple locations in Central Greece, particularly in the Thessaly region, in September last year.

The amount of €25.38 million will be an advance payment.