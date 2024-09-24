Tsiaras emphasizes need for EU funding to tackle zoonotic diseases

Minister of Rural Development and Food Kostas Tsiaras emphasized the need to reassess EU funding allocated for tackling zoonotic diseases during the Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries in Brussels on Monday.

Tsiaras proposed submitting a request for funding from the agricultural reserve to secure additional resources for supporting livestock farmers.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, he stressed the importance of creating a coordinated network of veterinary services between the European Union and neighboring countries to enhance the management of cross-border animal diseases.