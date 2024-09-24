Bank of Greece projects economic growth of 2.2% in 2024

The Bank of Greece projects growth of 2.2% for the Greek economy in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, driven mainly by investments supported by European funds and private consumption.

For 2026, the Bank of Greece anticipates growth of 2.3%, highlighting that a key risk factor for these projections is the potential escalation of the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Inflation is expected to fall to 3% in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in inflation for food, non-energy industrial goods and services.

Unemployment is projected to be 10.4% in 2024 and is expected to continue declining, reaching 8.7% in 2026. Wages are forecasted to grow at a rate slightly above 5% annually.