Alexandroupoli gas system secures EU approval

The European Commission issued a decision approving the EU’s financial contribution to the implementation of the Alexandroupoli Independent Natural Gas System (INGS) project, in the context of the Operational Program EPANEK 2014-2020, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis announced on Monday.

The total eligible cost through the NSRF for the completion of the project is set at 202,265,539 euros. More specifically, the European Commission, having previously examined the data provided by the managing authority of the Competitiveness Program, concluded that the European financial contribution to the project, selected by the special service, was fully justified.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance said that the EU decision is a recognition of the importance of the project both for strengthening the role and prospects of Greece as a hub in the transmission of energy in the wider region, and as a source for the energy supply of the country with natural gas. The commissioning of the Alexandroupoli LNG Terminal is expected on October 1.

Southern Europe's electricity prices up to five times higher
Southern Europe's electricity prices up to five times higher

Greece asks EU for urgent response to soaring power prices, letter shows

EU likely exaggerating climate-friendly spending, auditors say

European natural gas reserves very high

European Investment Bank lends DEPA 390 million euros

