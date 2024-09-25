ECONOMY

Hydrogen project investment plan in Kozani removed due to concerns

An investment plan by Advent Technologies in Kozani, northern Greece, worth 64 million euros to develop innovative hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyte systems and create 650 job openings has been removed from the Plan for Just Development Transition because it was “problematic,” officials said on Monday.

Special Service for Just Development Transition (EYDAM) Governor Pelopidas Kalliris said that Advent’s file “was evaluated by EYDAM and the entire plan was found inadequate.

We requested some additional data several times, we reviewed it, and based on what is foreseen for state subsidies and by the administration and control plan, it proved to be problematic and the specific project could not be included.”

He added that the company has lodged an objection to the decision, “that will be reviewed.”

