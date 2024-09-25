Greek tourism minister promotes investment opportunities in Tokyo

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni spoke about Greece’s investment opportunities and competitive advantages to representatives of KEIDANREN, Japan’s Business Federation, and of Japanese airlines in Tokyo.

Kefalogianni is in Japan for the Tourism EXPO Japan 2024 international fair, in which Greece is the honored country. According to a Greek Tourism Ministry statement, attending the constructive discussion were KEIDANREN Europe President and head of the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Makoto Takashima, as well as the CEOs of Mitsubishi Electric and the ANA and Japan Airlines.