ATHEX: Bourse index reaches new 7-week high

Greek stocks continued to ride the wave of satisfaction from the US interest rate cut, on top of which came the boosting measures China announced on Tuesday. In this context, and with the banking options increased after the relisting of Bank of Cyprus and the upcoming sale of a National stake held by the state, the credit sector led the benchmark of the local market to high unseen in over seven weeks – and on increased turnover too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,454.10 points, adding 0.80% to Monday’s 1,442.53 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.01%, ending at 3,544.41 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.02%.

The banks index grew 1.60%, on National rising 2.67%, Alpha 1.25%, Eurobank 1.22% and Piraeus 1.01%. Metlen advanced 2.57%, Titan Cement augmented 2.44% and Viohalco collected 1.92%.

In total 60 stocks boasted gains, 39 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 145.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €128.38 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.55% to close at 190.80 points.