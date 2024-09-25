Online guide to brain gain

The Labor Ministry has enriched its Rebrain Greece platform with a repatriation guide, supplying useful information on the steps and necessary procedures for transferring the tax domicile of Greek professionals and talents from abroad, together with the relevant financial and tax incentives and how to utilize them.

It is a comprehensive manual for Greeks and foreigners alike, who wish to settle and work in Greece. Among others, it includes information on the process of issuing a tax identification number and social security registration for those concerned and their families, on labor issues, as well as for cases of professional travel and job changes. Users can find information relating to education, protection of the family of Greeks returning to the country, healthcare issues, information about studies, residence permits, etc.

The driving force behind the Rebrain Greece initiative and general director of Labor Relations at the ministry, Konstantinos Agrapidas, says the guide has already been posted on the website of the Greek Embassy in London, following an event held in the British capital, by the heads of the platform and with the participation of some of the largest Greek companies.

The ultimate goal is the repatriation of highly skilled Greek workers, as more than 10 years have passed since the term “brain drain” appeared in the public debate. According to estimates, the economic crisis, high unemployment and consequently the lack of opportunities, compelled some 600,000 mainly young and highly skilled people to leave Greece. Now, according to Eurostat, around 350,000 of these Greeks have returned. However, given the shortage of skilled workers in the domestic economy and the need to support its development path, the government will try to bring more back

The guide is also aimed at workers who will choose Greece as their country of residence, as due to the conditions in the pandemic and especially the increase in remote working, a new social group of workers has been created, those working only online.