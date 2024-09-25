ECONOMY TAXATION

Taxi drivers face 1,000-euro fine for opposing POS rules

From October 30, taxi drivers who do have not affixed a special sticker informing customers that the driver is required to accept card payments and issue a receipt will face a fine of 1,000 euros.

Following the refusal of the Panhellenic Taxi Federation to receive the stickers, arguing that they are too big and a safety hazard, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) issued a new decision giving taxi drivers five weeks (which started counting from Tuesday) to procure and affix the special labels.

For its part, the Taxi Federation is accusing the ministry of blackmail and expects to see the decision first in order to plan its next moves.

Taxation

