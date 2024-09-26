Jan-Aug primary surplus exceeds 7.5 bln euros

Greece’s state budget primary surplus in January-August 2024 stood at 7.547 billion euros, against a target of €3.316 billion, according to preliminary figures on the execution of the state budget released by the National Economy and Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

Tax revenues amounted to €43 billion, which was €1.9 billion or 4.6% higher than the targeted amount, the ministry said.

The overperformance in revenues was due to higher amounts collected from income tax and VAT, it said.

Part of the difference in tax revenues of €647 million is accounted for in the fiscal result of 2023, while €2.488 billion concerning the time differentiation of the transfers to social security funds by €1,854 million and the military procurement cash expenditure by €634 million, do not affect the outcome in fiscal terms.

On a modified cash basis, the state budget balance for January-August presented a surplus of €1,048 million, against a deficit of €2,774 million that has been incorporated for this period in the 2024 budget introductory report, and a deficit of €92 million for the same period of 2023.