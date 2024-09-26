Fines for minimum salary violations

Fines amounting to 49,200 euros have been imposed in 43 cases where employers checked by the Labor Inspectorate had failed to comply with laws concerning the minimum wage, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Starting in May 2024, using the information from the Ergani data system, the Labor Inspectorate checked 1,170 companies and the salaries paid to 8,518 employees, finding that 286 companies had failed to adjust the wages of 1,949 employees in line with the new minimum wage.

Most of these companies complied once the inspectors intervened.