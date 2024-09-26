ECONOMY

Attica Bank shareholders approve €735 mln capital increase

Attica Bank shareholders approve €735 mln capital increase
File photo.

Shareholders of Attica Bank approved a share capital increase (SCI) of 735 million euros, during an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday.

The bank’s shareholders approved a SCI of €672.1 million in cash payment for existing shareholders and by exercising warrants of €62.9 million.

This is in the context of the shareholders’ agreement with the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund and Thrivest Holding LTD, as ratified into law by Parliament.

Attica Bank’s plan is to have completed the SCI and start negotiating the shares from warrants in November.

Banking Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mutual funds see interest from savers
BANKING

Mutual funds see interest from savers

EIB offers funding of €25 mln to Sunlight
ECONOMY

EIB offers funding of €25 mln to Sunlight

Priorities of EIB funding in Greece
ECONOMY

Priorities of EIB funding in Greece

Bank deposits turned into bonds, shares
ECONOMY

Bank deposits turned into bonds, shares

HFSF to kick off National Bank stake sale next week, sources say
ECONOMY

HFSF to kick off National Bank stake sale next week, sources say

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years
BUSINESS

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years