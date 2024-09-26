Attica Bank shareholders approve €735 mln capital increase

Shareholders of Attica Bank approved a share capital increase (SCI) of 735 million euros, during an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday.

The bank’s shareholders approved a SCI of €672.1 million in cash payment for existing shareholders and by exercising warrants of €62.9 million.

This is in the context of the shareholders’ agreement with the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund and Thrivest Holding LTD, as ratified into law by Parliament.

Attica Bank’s plan is to have completed the SCI and start negotiating the shares from warrants in November.