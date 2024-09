An auction of six-month treasury bills was held on Wednesday, amounting to 500 million euros, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.

The yield stood at 2.85%. Total bids of €1.062 billion were submitted, exceeding the asking amount by 2.12 times.

The auction was conducted through primary dealers, and the settlement date is this Friday.

Bids up to the auction amount were accepted, as well as non-competitive bids of €100 million.