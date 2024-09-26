Aria Hotels expands internationally with entry into Colombian market

Aria Hotels, the Greek hospitality subsidiary of the Libra Group, with over 70 units, announced on Wednesday it is also entering the Colombian market in its first expansion abroad.

Aria will use its knowhow to transform two properties into luxury hotels, one of them to be named Aria Maria.

The move stems from the friendship of Libra Chairman George Logothetis with former Colombian president Ivan Duque, who share a love for an old Greek song titled “Maria Me Ta Kitrina,” the company explained.