ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock advance continues on Athens bourse

The Greek stock market continued to rise, in anticipation of the concession of a 12% state stake in National Bank early next week, with the benchmark climbing to a new eight-week high, albeit with the lowest turnover of the last five sessions on Wednesday. 

The question now is whether Athinon Avenue can sustain the levels it has just risen to, over the next few days at least.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,462.06 points, adding 0.55% to Tuesday’s 1,454.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.51%, ending at 3,562.53 points.

The banks index improved 0.79%, with National rising 2.08%, Eurobank 0.39% and Piraeus 0.26%, while Alpha stayed put.

Among the other blue chips, ElvalHalcor jumped 3.83%, OTE telecom collected 2.19%, Viohalco climbed 1.89%, Titan Cement grabbed 1.49%, and Motor Oil moved up 1.44%.

In total 62 stocks reported gains, 38 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €145.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased just 0.01% to 190.82 points.

Stocks

