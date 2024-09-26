Cyprus lags in EU’s RRP milestones

Cyprus has only achieved 5% of the milestones outlined in its Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), falling far behind other European Union member-states in implementing reforms tied to the EU’s Next Generation funding program.

Despite receiving a positive assessment from the European Commission last week for its second payment request of up to 152 million euros, Cyprus remains near the bottom of the scoreboard for meeting the milestones needed to receive further funds.

Cyprus has completed just 31 out of a total of 166 investments and 116 reforms it must fulfill by June 2026. These include critical reforms in education, labor, health and society, with only partial progress made. The country has secured €236 million in grants and €26 million in loans but must complete 95% of its targets to access the full €1.22 billion in funds.

In comparison, France leads with 73% of milestones met, followed by Denmark at 46% and Luxembourg at 43%. Other nations such as Austria, Germany and Greece are also progressing much faster, while Cyprus ranks just above Sweden and Hungary, both of which have yet to submit payment requests.