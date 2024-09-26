Amendments tabled for Cyprus-Crete power link

The Ministry of Environment and Energy submitted an amendment to Parliament on Thursday which includes changes needed to facilitate the construction of the Cyprus-Crete electrical interconnection.

“These are critical political and regulatory decisions for the implementation of the Crete project which is of strategic importance for Greece, Cyprus, but also for the entire EU, as it will connect Cyprus to Europe’s electrical system, facilitating its energy transition and at the same time promote Greece’s goal of becoming a ‘clean’ energy transport corridor,” the ministry said.

The amendment follows the framework of understanding signed last Friday between Cyprus and Greece regarding mutual commitments.