Amendments tabled for Cyprus-Crete power link

The Ministry of Environment and Energy submitted an amendment to Parliament on Thursday which includes changes needed to facilitate the construction of the Cyprus-Crete electrical interconnection.

“These are critical political and regulatory decisions for the implementation of the Crete project which is of strategic importance for Greece, Cyprus, but also for the entire EU, as it will connect Cyprus to Europe’s electrical system, facilitating its energy transition and at the same time promote Greece’s goal of becoming a ‘clean’ energy transport corridor,” the ministry said.

The amendment follows the framework of understanding signed last Friday between Cyprus and Greece regarding mutual commitments.

Cyprus says progress seen in talks with Greece on multi-billion-euro electric cable link
Cyprus says progress seen in talks with Greece on multi-billion-euro electric cable link

Cyprus and UAE leaders discuss energy and regional developments

Grid link with Cyprus in peril

Nexans threatens to halt Greece-Cyprus power grid cable project over regulatory delays

Chevron-led consortium to present updated development plan for Cyprus gas field

