Greece a leader in best PPP practices

Greece has secured the second position worldwide for best competitive procedures for public-private partnership projects, according to the Benchmarking Infrastructure Development 2024 report by the World Bank.

Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis highlighted that the report ranks countries based on criteria such as ensuring healthy competition, the economic efficiency of projects and transparency in the bidding process.

“This leading global position, awarded by an international organization as significant as the World Bank, follows similar positive assessments of Greece’s economic trajectory since 2019 by international and European institutions,” Papathanasis said.

“It represents another vote of confidence in Greece, underscoring the effectiveness of the policies implemented by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ governments.

It demonstrates that development is not accidental but the result of a well-defined plan, with clear goals, coordination and hard work,” he added.

