ECONOMY

Post office curbed losses in 2023

Post office curbed losses in 2023
File photo,

Hellenic Post (ELTA) registered a drop in turnover but also a reduction in losses in 2023, according to the presentation of results for the group on Thursday.

According to the directors, 2023 was a key period for Hellenic Post, as all opportunities and weaknesses were mapped out, basic factors for competitiveness were identified, a new business plan was drawn up and the process began of transforming the company into a modern and competitive market player.

In the operating results, losses were significantly limited, as a result of a combination of factors, including a large volume of unique adverse events from previous uses, the benefit of shutting down ELTA Energy’s commercial activity and the launch of the transformation plan. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
More tourists, less spending
TOURISM

More tourists, less spending

Industry spurring growth more
GREEK ECONOMY

Industry spurring growth more

Jan-Aug primary surplus exceeds 7.5 bln euros
ECONOMY

Jan-Aug primary surplus exceeds 7.5 bln euros

Online guide to brain gain
REPATRIATION

Online guide to brain gain

BoG: Growth rate to pick up in 2024-2025
GREEK ECONOMY

BoG: Growth rate to pick up in 2024-2025

Bank of Greece projects economic growth of 2.2% in 2024
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece projects economic growth of 2.2% in 2024