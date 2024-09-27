Post office curbed losses in 2023

Hellenic Post (ELTA) registered a drop in turnover but also a reduction in losses in 2023, according to the presentation of results for the group on Thursday.

According to the directors, 2023 was a key period for Hellenic Post, as all opportunities and weaknesses were mapped out, basic factors for competitiveness were identified, a new business plan was drawn up and the process began of transforming the company into a modern and competitive market player.

In the operating results, losses were significantly limited, as a result of a combination of factors, including a large volume of unique adverse events from previous uses, the benefit of shutting down ELTA Energy’s commercial activity and the launch of the transformation plan.