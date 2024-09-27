Greece signs gas link agreement with Bulgarian
The natural gas InterConnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICGB) announced this week the signing of an interconnection agreement with Greece’s natural gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) at the interconnection point (IP) located in Komotini in the north of the country.
In the monthly capacity auction for October, ICGB offered available capacity of 48,044,459 kilowatt-hours per day at the IP.
“This is a key step in ensuring that the IGB pipeline facilitates the transportation of natural gas volumes coming after the commercial launch of the LNG terminal in Alexandroupoli (FSRU). The two infrastructures are in great synergy and we expect that the commissioning of the FSRU could significantly increase market interest in existing and planned capacity,” said ICGB’s executive officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.