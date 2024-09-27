Airline routes between Cyprus and China increase

Cyprus and China have reached a new agreement to allow more flights between the two countries, aiming to boost tourism, trade and business cooperation.

The deal was signed on Thursday by Cyprus’ Civil Aviation Director Panagiota Demetriou and Han Joo from China’s Civil Aviation Administration, during a ceremony in Nicosia.

The agreement updates a previous one from 2000, which only allowed one airline from each country to fly to limited destinations.

The new deal allows more airlines from both Europe and China to operate flights and includes up to 35 weekly flights with additional flight route options.